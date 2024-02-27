Telangana government plans statewide ‘digital health profiles’

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, the Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is poised to develop digital health profiles for all residents of the state.

Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, unveiled this ambitious initiative while inaugurating the 5 lakh sq.ft. global innovation center of Providence India on Monday.

The newly inaugurated global innovation center will function as a pivotal hub for various critical operations, encompassing cloud services, cybersecurity, clinical applications, digital solutions, data analytics, product development, process automation, and emerging technologies like GenAI.

Highlighting the government’s vision, Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the creation of robust healthcare systems, including an effective digital health profile for each individual in Telangana.

This comprehensive project aims to cover the state’s population of four crore people and is slated to be completed over a span of two years.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Babu assured support for companies establishing or expanding their operations within the state.

He expressed optimism regarding the growth of the Providence facility, foreseeing an increase in its current headcount of 1,400 employees.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson and Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman.