Telangana government procures five million tonnes of paddy

Hyderabad: During the Rabi season, the Telangana government procure approximately five million tonnes of paddy worth Rs 9,726 crore from over nine lakh farmers.

According to an official statement released on Sunday, the state government procured 14.1 million tonnes from over 21 lakh farmers at an estimated cost of Rs 26,610 crore last year (2020-21). In the last seven years, the government has acquired more than 55 million tonnes of paddy for Rs 98,000 crore from farmers.

Also Read Unseasonal rains hit hard Telangana paddy farmers

With the steps implemented for farmers’ welfare in the previous eight years, Telangana has become the ‘granary of India,’ overtaking Punjab as the country’s leader in paddy farming.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the TRS government spent over Rs 720 crore to supply 10-12 kg rice per month to ration cardholders for free. Similarly, from June 2021 to April 2022, they were provided an extra 10 kilo grams every month at a cost of Rs 421.33 crore.