Telangana govt appoints new chiefs to Energy, I&PR departments

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed, with immediate effect, two officers to the posts of Chairman in the energy department and general administration (Information and Public Relations) department.

The government order, approving the appointments was signed by Somesh Kumar, chief secretary to the Telangana government.

Yeruva Satish Reddy will serve as the Chairman of the Telangana state renewable energy development corporation. Whereas Anil Kumar Kurmachalam will be taking charge as the Chairman of Telangana state film and television theatre development corporation limitd.

The appointments were made under government order (GO) 526. As per the terms of the GO, pay and allowances to the chairman will be made by the concerned departments in question.

Further, the concerned departments are supposed to handle office accommodation, vehicles, staff and other amenities to their new Chairman.

The concerned appointments are valid for the next three years.