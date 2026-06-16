Telangana govt forms panel to establish hamali welfare board

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will form a special committee to establish a dedicated Hamali Welfare Board for manual loading workers across the state, Labour and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy announced on Tuesday, June 16.

The committee will include government officials, representatives from hamali associations, union leaders and domain experts, the minister said, adding that he had directed immediate steps for its constitution.

Venkataswamy said the proposed board would comprehensively address issues of worker welfare, minimum wages, identity cards, insurance and social security. The government, he added, intended to set up a strong and effective board after consulting all hamali associations in the state.

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The minister noted that hamali workers are currently covered under an accidental death insurance scheme providing Rs 2 lakh to families of workers who die in on-duty accidents. He also urged workers to register under the Indira Jeevan Bheema scheme, which offers insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Venkataswamy further called for expediting the sanctioning of houses to eligible hamali workers under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, describing it as essential to ensuring a dignified life for poor labour families. He appealed to all hamali workers to register and avail the benefits of existing government welfare schemes.