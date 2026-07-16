Telangana govt, private colleges to get 810 more MBBS seats

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a seven per cent increase in seats allocated to MBBS students across India, with Telangana being given 810 more seats.

The recent development has taken the total strength of India’s undergrad medical seats to more than 1.36 lakh.

Telangana’s total of 66 medical colleges will now have as many as 10,250 seats for the 2026-27 academic year after the NMC approved 810 additional seats. Before the increase, there were 9,440 seats.

Total seats across Telangana’s 36 private medical colleges rose from 4,290 to 4,400 seats.

The 30 government colleges have added 700 new seats, raising the total capacity from 5,150 to 5,850.

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Of the state-operated colleges, Government Medical College (GMC), Mahbubnagar, and GMC Siddipet have been approved for 25 more seats each. GMC Nizamabad was allotted 30 additional seats.

Sangaredy’s MNR Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Maheshwara MCH and Shadan, among the private colleges, have each received 100 more seats. Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Mamata Academy and Sri Venkata Sai (SVS) have each gained 50 additional seats.

The revised arrangement will be used for counselling of NEET-UG 2026.

The NMC clarified that the seat matrix will exclude Institutes of National Importance like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Across India, the commission announced that 1,36,939 MBBS seats will be added to the 823 medical colleges and institutes, 441 government and 382 private colleges for 2026-27.

Karnataka received the highest seat allocation, with total seats rising by 1,300 to 15,395, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,999 seats, an increase of 950 seats across 78 colleges.

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The announcement comes as medical students await their NEET results following the paper leak and the subsequent retest.