NEET retest held for 20 lakh aspirants after paper leak row

New Delhi: Over 20 lakh medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET (UG) examination on Sunday, June 21, after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government and also triggered a popular protest movement.

Abhishek Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been receiving flak following the paper leak row, said the whole-of-government approach helped it to conduct the mammoth exercise in record time.

In a statement, NTA said more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.

NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026. NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

“This was not the NTA acting alone. It was Team Bharat – a chain of people across the country who showed up so that, for each candidate, the only thing that mattered that morning was the paper in front of them,” the agency said.

“In all, around 7 lakh officials – police teams, observers and examination staff – were mobilised across India to conduct this examination, and it was done in a record 37 days. NTA is especially grateful to the experts from academic institutions across the country who gave their personal time to help prepare multiple sets of question papers,” the NTA said.

VIDEO | On NEET UG re-examination that was conducted today, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh says, "When we had to cancel the exam, we had to conduct the re-exam in record time, we announced it within 37 days, to ensure students don't suffer,… pic.twitter.com/3XDb5tnMjL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Extensive arrangements made for NEET

The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities.

“Special arrangements were put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, among them a child who had been in a road accident, and a child undergoing chemotherapy, who were determined not to miss an exam they had prepared for years,” it said.

The agency said Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, jammers and two-layer frisking with the support of state police were deployed at examination centres.

Also Read The first thing students want to do is sleep after NEET retest

“Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level – at the NTA and at the Ministry of Education, at 34 Centrally Funded Institutions of the Department of Higher Education, in every State, and at District Collectorates,” it said.

“There were some minor reports regarding people coming with wrong admit cards, people coming with some forged admit cards at a few places; impersonation cases were also found out,” NTA DG Abhishek Singh said.

“At a few places, somebody was trying to take a mobile phone; action has been taken on that because that’s the purpose of putting frisking, when you put CCTV cameras, when you put handheld metal detectors, to not allow any unfair means… and there were a few people who were trying to do that, but they were not able to,” he said.

NEET-UG candidates gather at Bapu Pariksha Bhawan after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Protests by Cockroach Janta Party

While a probe is underway into the alleged paper leak, the newly formed Cockroach Janta Party led by Abhijeet Dipke, which started as an online campaign, has been holding protests in the country, demanding the education minister’s resignation over the alleged examination irregularities.

The NTA said the conduct of the examination drew on the support of CAPF, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NIC, MeitY, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Education and banking partners — SBI, Canara Bank, PNB and UCO Bank– alongside state governments and many other stakeholders.

Students arriving late, denied entry

The examination, conducted in English and 12 Indian languages, was scheduled from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time were allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.

Also Read Tears, shattered hopes as late NEET aspirants denied exam entry

In Madhya Pradesh, a candidate told PTI Videos after appearing for the re-examination, that “the paper was good and the arrangements this time were much better, particularly the identity-checking system.”

“While it felt unusual to have to take the exam again, there was also a sense of confidence and hope as the re-test offered another chance of selection,” the aspirant added.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: NEET-UG aspirants leave the examination centre after appearing for the re-test in Jabalpur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hjPhLoV0s0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Another candidate said, “The paper was very lengthy and tougher than expected. My previous attempt was okay, but this time it did not go as well.”

An aspirant, while leaving the examination centre in Bengaluru, said that only Physics was difficult, while the other sections were easy.

“We got more time to read and solve problems, so it helped me improve,” the candidate added.

Before the start of the paper, some aspirants and their families flagged commuting difficulties in reaching the examination centres. However, authorities in various cities made efforts to minimise their challenges.

In Bhopal, two students were denied entry to the centre after arriving late. Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, said, “I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we met with an accident and got a bit late, since my nephew received first aid. Now that we have reached here, we are being denied entry. The authorities are saying the exam has already begun and that it won’t be possible to permit us entry.”

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Two students denied entry into the exam centre for NEET-UG re-examination after arriving late.



Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, says, "I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we… pic.twitter.com/O1gRJAFQ4o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas, triggering severe waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement.

The showers brought respite from humid conditions but caused difficulties for commuters, including NEET aspirants travelling to examination centres for the re-test.

But, in the same city, an injured candidate was allowed a separate room at the examination centre, along with medical support and a standby ambulance.

The candidate, Shrishti Dubey, suffered severe injuries in a road accident on June 14 and sought assistance from the authorities to make special arrangements.

Pradhan also spoke to the aspirant’s parents, who conveyed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the NTA and the authorities.

VIDEO | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) speaks with the parents of NEET aspirant Shrishti Dubey, who was critically injured in a road accident days before the exam, and assures support to help her appear for the NEET UG re-examination.



Shrishti,… pic.twitter.com/ejrIGuyZtk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking arranged special bus services for students appearing in the re-examination amid the ongoing strike by its employees.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, nearly 180 bus trips were planned during the day, with 60 buses deployed on 24 routes to facilitate travel to 63 examination centres across the city.

PM Narendra Modi delayed his travel to his residence after arriving at Delhi’s IGI airport from Kolkata, to ensure NEET re-exam candidates did not face inconvenience due to traffic restrictions.

NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Sources said after arriving at the IGI airport around 1 PM, Modi chose to wait at the airport instead of immediately leaving for his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Administration in Gujarat deployed drones and additional personnel at its 211 centres, where nearly 79,400 aspirants appeared for the re-examination.

In some states, including the national capital, free drinking water and refreshments were also arranged for parents and guardians waiting outside examination centres, officials said.

A candidate, Kishan, before entering the examination centre in Delhi, said security arrangements were tighter this time than during the earlier test.

Another NEET-UG candidate, Sonia, also noted that security was tighter this time.

“If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble,” she said before taking the retest.

NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

According to a media report, a NEET aspirant wearing a burqa and a dupatta alleged that she was denied entry to an examination centre in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The candidate, Kulsum Bano, claimed she had appeared for the earlier exam wearing the same attire.

“I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3, I was in the same attire. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well,” she said before the exam started.

Also Read Rajasthan NEET aspirant denied entry for burqa, allowed later

“If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us… If I am to take the exam and they don’t allow me in this attire, then I simply won’t take it,” she had said.

A #NEETUG aspirant, Kulsum Bano, was allegedly denied entry at an exam centre for wearing a burqa. The incident sparked brief tension until authorities intervened.



CO North Shivam Joshi later clarified that the issue was promptly resolved, and the candidate was allowed to take… pic.twitter.com/d8WN7YDIkc — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 21, 2026

The NTA later clarified that the aspirant was allowed entry to the centre.

In Ahmedabad, a brief commotion was reported outside an exam centre after some parents objected to students being asked to remove ‘kanthi’ (Hindu sacred threads) during frisking, while girls wearing hijab were allowed inside, police said.

The issue was later resolved after police explained the NTA dress code guidelines to the parents and members of the groups gathered outside the centre.

(With inputs from PTI.)