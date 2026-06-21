Tears, shattered hopes as late NEET aspirants denied exam entry

Many National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants were faced with shattered hopes for a second time this year after they were denied entry into their examination centres for being late.

While some showed up with bandages after reportedly meeting with an accident, others blamed Google Maps for giving wrong directions. Due to various reasons, exam centres across the country witnessed crying, defeated candidates, for whom a few minutes derailed their future and ruined years of preparation.

The NEET-UG re-exam began at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday, June 21, amid tight security arrangements after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.

The examination was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India between 2 pm and 5.15 pm. Gates to the exam centres were closed at 1:30 pm.

Also Read Police Constable helps NEET candidate after exam center mix-up

Hyderabad

Two students were reportedly denied entry at the exam centre in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in KPHB for arriving late.

ఒక నిమిషం ఆలస్యం.. నీట్ అభ్యర్థులకు చుక్కెదురు!



కేపీహెచ్‌బీ జేఎన్టీయూ పరీక్ష కేంద్రంలో నీట్ పరీక్షలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. అయితే, కేవలం ఒకే ఒక్క నిమిషం ఆలస్యంగా రావడంతో ఇద్దరు విద్యార్థినులను అధికారులు లోపలికి అనుమతించలేదు. ఎంతో దూరం నుండి పరీక్ష రాయడానికి వచ్చిన ఆ ఇద్దరు అమ్మాయిలు… pic.twitter.com/IAiRhHsuuh — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) June 21, 2026

Moradabad

At RN Inter College, several students reportedly missed their examination after Google Maps directed them to the wrong location, IANS reported.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a student was denied entry after he allegedly lost the photograph used for verification. He claimed that the officials had assured him the gates would remain open till he came back with the photo.

“This is my second attempt. I faced a similar issue with biometric verification last year and was unable to take the exam. This time, too, I was late. My attempt on May 3 was good,” he said.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: On being denied entry for the NEET re-examination, a candidate says, "I had brought a photograph with me, but it fell out of my pocket. When I arrived at the examination centre for biometric verification, officials informed me that my photograph was… pic.twitter.com/U4EoMaas2W — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Bhopal

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, two students were denied entry into the exam centre after arriving late.

Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, told PTI, “I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we met with an accident and got a bit late, since my nephew received first aid. Now that we have reached here, we are being denied entry. The authorities are saying the exam has already begun and that it won’t be possible to permit us entry.”

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Two students denied entry into the exam centre for NEET-UG re-examination after arriving late.



Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, says, "I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we… pic.twitter.com/O1gRJAFQ4o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Delhi

Tensions flared outside an exam centre in Delhi after the gates were closed for two students who arrived at 1:30 pm. Relatives accompanying the students were seen banging on the gate while others chimed in, saying “inke future ka sawal hai” (this will ruin their future). The students were seen trying to convince officials through an opening in the gate.

WATCH | Delhi | A candidate appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination says, "We reached the centre by 1.30 PM, but they refused to open the gates of the centre…" pic.twitter.com/CxgpI0cp7b — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 21, 2026

Bengaluru

Another heart-wrenching video emerged from Bengaluru in Karnataka, where three students were seen crying outside a closed gate of a NEET exam centre.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students are seen crying after arriving late at the NEET examination centre pic.twitter.com/TYug1N9lep — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

A few students climbed over the main gate in a desperate attempt to enter the center, only to find the inner gate shut.

Three students who arrived minutes late for the #NEET re exam climbed over the main gate in a desperate bid to enter the centre, only to find the inner gate shut. Unable to take the exam, they later climbed back out. #Karnataka #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gMD01wLEPI — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 21, 2026

Sources said that after arriving at the IGI airport at around 1:15 PM, the Prime Minister chose to wait at the airport instead of immediately leaving for his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Also Read Parents grapple with stress as their students write NEET again

Since the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the Prime Minister decided to leave for his residence only after the exam commenced, ensuring that no student faces any inconvenience in reaching the examination centre and that traffic movement remained unaffected, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI.)