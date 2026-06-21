Police Constable helps NEET candidate after exam center mix-up

Hyderabad: Be it a school final examination or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- undergraduate (NEET UG 2026), the day of the exam is often marked by anxiety and pressure, leaving little room for mistakes

Candidates need to be prepared not only with the syllabus but also with the logistics, including reaching the examination center on time. And more importantly, the correct center.

And if you end up at the wrong venue, only a stroke of luck can save the day.

For Syed Mohammed Hassan Hashmi from Hyderabad, good fortune was on his side. He mistakenly arrived at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trimulgherry, instead of his allotted centre at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bolarum.

Fear, anxiety and the prospects of losing a year again gripped Hasmi and his father.

Until, Constable Madan of Trimulgherry Police Station stepped in.

The quick-thinking police officer escorted Hashmi and his father to the correct venue, ensuring the young lad reached before the examination began.

The grateful father had had only blessings to offer to Constable Madan.

Also Read Parents grapple with stress as their students write NEET again

In a similar case, another NEET candidate reached Osmania University, and soon realised the error. But an police officer stationed gave her a lift in his official vehicle and she reached the center on time.

A Hyderabad Police officer helped a NEET aspirant reach her examination centre on time after she mistakenly arrived at the wrong venue within the Osmania University limits.



Seeing the student in distress, an OU Police Inspector gave her a lift in his official vehicle and ensured… pic.twitter.com/iy0z2TmhFy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 21, 2026

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam began at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was initially conducted on May 3 across hundreds of cities in India and abroad, with over 22 lakh medical aspirants participating. It was cancelled on May 12, after a chemistry teacher alleged that the paper had been leaked prior to the exam. What followed was an extensive investigation with the authorities uncovering a multi-state syndicate network that had reportedly distributed leaked questions under the guise of “guess papers” weeks before the examination.