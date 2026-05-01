Hyderabad Police warn parents, students against medical seat scams after NEET UG

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has issued a strong advisory cautioning parents and students against falling prey to fraudsters promising medical seats, especially in the wake of the NEET UG examination.

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged families to remain vigilant against middlemen who claim to secure MBBS seats despite low NEET scores, either through management quota or in foreign universities at unusually low costs.

In a public warning, the Sajjanar said such claims are often part of organised scams targeting aspirants eager to pursue medical education. He noted that several incidents have been reported in Hyderabad in the past, where parents were deceived by such agents and lost lakhs of rupees while students lost crucial academic years.

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Sajjanar specifically cautioned against offers for admissions in countries such as the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, China, Armenia, and Caribbean nations, stressing the need for due diligence. He advised parents to verify whether foreign medical colleges are recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) before proceeding with admissions.

He further warned against making cash payments to intermediaries and recommended that any legitimate fees be paid directly to the official bank accounts of the concerned institutions.

The commissioner urged parents not to risk their children’s future by trusting unauthorised agents and reiterated that no shortcuts exist for securing medical seats.

Citizens have been asked to immediately report any suspicious calls or fraudulent offers related to MBBS admissions by dialling 100 or approaching the nearest police station.