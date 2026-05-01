Telangana HC issues contempt notices to DGP, officials over vehicle seizure

Notices issued to DGP, transport and police officials over alleged illegal seizure of vehicle and RC for pending traffic challans.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 2:29 pm IST
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Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued contempt notices to senior police and transport officials, including DGP CV Anand, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Joel Davis, Transport Commissioner K Illambarthi, former DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and personnel of the Chikkadpally Police Station.

The notices relate to the alleged illegal seizure of a vehicle and its registration certificate (RC) over pending traffic challans.

The court also named officials of the Chikkadpally Police Station, including a Circle Inspector and two Sub-Inspectors, in the contempt proceedings.

Subhan Bakery

The case pertains to allegations that authorities seized the vehicle and RC in violation of legal procedures while enforcing traffic challan dues.

Further details on the proceedings are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 2:29 pm IST

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