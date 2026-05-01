Telangana HC issues contempt notices to DGP, officials over vehicle seizure

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued contempt notices to senior police and transport officials, including DGP CV Anand, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Joel Davis, Transport Commissioner K Illambarthi, former DGP Shivadhar Reddy, and personnel of the Chikkadpally Police Station.

The notices relate to the alleged illegal seizure of a vehicle and its registration certificate (RC) over pending traffic challans.

The court also named officials of the Chikkadpally Police Station, including a Circle Inspector and two Sub-Inspectors, in the contempt proceedings.

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The case pertains to allegations that authorities seized the vehicle and RC in violation of legal procedures while enforcing traffic challan dues.

Further details on the proceedings are awaited.