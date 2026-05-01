CV Anand takes charge as Telangana Director General of Police

Anand was appointed DGP on April 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 10:58 am IST|   Updated: 1st May 2026 11:52 am IST
CV Anand takes charge as Telangana DGP
CV Anand takes charge as Telangana DGP (Photo Credit: Aleem)

Hyderabad: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer CV Anand on Friday, May 1, took charge as Telangana’s new Director General of Police.

However, Anand asked police officials not to pay the customary courtesy visit and to concentrate on maintaining law and order. The DGP said he would meet them at an appropriate time.

This move marks a shift from long-standing practices in the police department. Usually, officers visit the state headquarters to greet a new DGP. Anand replaces B Shivadhar Reddy, who served as the DGP for seven months.

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CV Anand appointed DGP

Anand was appointed DGP on April 28. He will serve as the head of Telangana police and will receive an apex scale pay of Rs 2,25,000. His appointment will come into effect on the day he assumes charge.

Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer, earlier served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city Police Commissioner. He had also served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

He began his police career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Warangal Rural sub-division.

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The first nine years of his service were spent in naxal-affected districts, where he led operations and was involved in several encounters, it added.

He was awarded the President’s Gallantry Medal for his high-risk operations and role in countering naxalism.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 10:58 am IST|   Updated: 1st May 2026 11:52 am IST

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