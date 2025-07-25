Telangana govt releases Rs 205 cr for Warangal Airport land acquisition

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued a release order for Rs 205 crore towards land acquisition for the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal on July 23.

The release order was issued by the Telangana Roads and Buildings Department. In February this year, the Centre approved the development and operationalisation of Warangal Airport, waiving the exclusivity clause that restricted new airport developments within 150 km of Hyderabad International Airport.

According to an official order, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had sought approval for the revival of Warangal’s Mamnoor Airport, referring to letters from the Telangana government confirming Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project.

Clause 5.2 of the Concession Agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and HIAL previously barred the establishment of new domestic or international airports within a 150 km aerial radius of Hyderabad Airport for 25 years.

Also Read Centre clears Warangal Airport development project for Hyderabad-like growth

However, HIAL’s Board of Directors granted a one-time waiver for Mamnoor Airport, clarifying that this exemption would not apply to future airport projects by AAI or the Telangana government.

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal



The Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernising Mamnoor Airport for Hyderabad-like growth. The following will be taken up as part of the expansion:

Extending the existing 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km to accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing 747s

Constructing a new terminal building

Establishing modern air traffic control (ATC) facilities

Installing advanced navigational equipment.

With the operationalisation of Mamnoor Airport, Warangal is expected to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity. Improved air travel facilities will boost trade, tourism, and make the district an attractive destination for industries and businesses.