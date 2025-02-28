Centre clears Warangal Airport development project for Hyderabad-like growth

Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernizing Mamnoor Airport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 5:04 pm IST
Centre clears Warangal Airport development for Hyderabad-like growth
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Centre government on Friday, February 28, approved the development and operationalisation of Warangal Airport, waiving the exclusivity clause that restricted new airport developments within 150 km of Hyderabad International Airport.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to an official order, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had sought approval for the revival of Warangal’s Mamnoor Airport, referring to letters from the Telangana government confirming Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project.

The clause 5.2 of the Concession Agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and HIAL previously barred the establishment of new domestic or international airports within a 150 km aerial radius of Hyderabad Airport for 25 years.

MS Creative School

However, HIAL’s Board of Directors granted a one-time waiver for Mamnoor Airport, clarifying that this exemption would not apply to future airport projects by AAI or the Telangana government.

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernizing Mamnoor Airport for Hyderabad-like growth.

The expansion plan includes:

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
  • Extending the existing 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km to accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing 747s.
  • Constructing a new terminal building.
  • Establishing modern air traffic control (ATC) facilities.
  • Installing advanced navigational equipment.
Also Read
Warangal set for Hyderabad-like growth with Mamnoor Airport revival

With the operationalization of Mamnoor Airport, Warangal is expected to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity. Improved air travel facilities will boost trade, tourism, and make the district an attractive destination for industries and businesses.

After Hyderabad, Warangal to get airport

Once operational, Mamnoor Airport will become the second functional airport in Telangana.

Currently, it is non-operational, having remained in service until 1981.

This airport, the largest pre-independence era facility in the region, was built in 1930 and commissioned by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 5:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button