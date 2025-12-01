Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1.55 crore ex gratia for families of deceased Gulf workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned a total of Rs 1.55 crore as ex gratia for the families of Gulf workers, including 31 families from Jagtial district. The amount will be released soon.

According to officials, between 2024-2025, as many as 169 families of workers who died in Gulf countries have received Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia, covering a total of Rs 8.45 crore.

In a statement, vice-chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee Mandha Bheem Reddy said, “Under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is committed to the welfare of Gulf migrant workers. So far, 165 families of migrant workers have benefited through the Gulf ex gratia scheme, and 100 applications are currently under process.”

Telangana minister Adluri Laxman Kumar also assured the ex gratia amount will be deposited in the accounts of the recipients.

Siasat.com spoke to Kalamadugu Laxmi, wife of Rajesh, who died while working in Saudi Arabia in November 2024. Hailing from Dharmapuri Mandal in Jagtial, she confirmed she received Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia from the government. “I was provided with Rs 5 lakh two months after the death of my husband,” she said.

Telangana Gulf ex gratia

The Telangana Gulf ex gratia is a government-mandated financial payment of 5 lakh to the families of Telangana residents who die while working in specific Gulf countries, irrespective of the cause of death.

Introduced in late 2023, the scheme provides a direct bank transfer to the legal heirs, provided they apply within six months of the death with the necessary documents, such as the death certificate and the deceased’s work visa.

The program, which has already seen several disbursements, covers deaths occurring on or after December 7, 2023, in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.