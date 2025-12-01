Minor earthquake recorded in Bahrain, felt by residents

Earthquakes originating within Bahrain are extremely rare, as the country lies far from major Seismic fault lines.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 4:03 pm IST
Baharain's National Seismic Network shows the epicentre of the earthquake
Baharain's National Seismic Network shows the epicentre of the earthquake

Muscat: A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bahrain in the early hours of Monday, December 1, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor struck at 3:58 am at a depth of 8 kilometres near Manama. No injuries or structural damage have been reported. NCM confirmed that it was felt by the residents and had no impact on the neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earthquakes originating within Bahrain are extremely rare, as the country lies far from major Seismic fault lines.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 4:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button