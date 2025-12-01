Minor earthquake recorded in Bahrain, felt by residents

Muscat: A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Bahrain in the early hours of Monday, December 1, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor struck at 3:58 am at a depth of 8 kilometres near Manama. No injuries or structural damage have been reported. NCM confirmed that it was felt by the residents and had no impact on the neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earthquakes originating within Bahrain are extremely rare, as the country lies far from major Seismic fault lines.