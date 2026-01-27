Telangana govt school principal, auto driver booked for student’s death

Hyderabad: The principal and auto driver of the social welfare school in Telangana’s Kamareddy were booked on Monday, January 26, after a 14-year-old class 8 student died after falling from the auto in Borlam village in Banswada police limits.

According to Banswada police, based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, a case was registered against Principal Sunitha and auto-rickshaw driver Kasinath for causing death due to negligence under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 14-year-old student died on Sunday, January 25, after falling from an auto-rickshaw at a residential school in Borlam village, under the Banswada police station limits in Kamareddy district.



The incident occurred in Kodicharla of Madnoor mandal on January 25, when the 14-year-old student, Sangeetha, died due to grievous injuries she suffered after jumping from the auto. Apart from Sangeetha, three other students were also injured in the accident.

Background of the incident

The incident reportedly took place near the Borlam Gurukul Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School, when a few benches were being carried with a group of students in an auto to the campus. CCTV footage of the incident showed the chilling incident where the auto continued on its way as students fell.

Seeing Sangeetha bleed, the other students rushed her to the government hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, her family members questioned why students were made to unload benches and chairs from an auto-rickshaw that had arrived from outside the school premises. According to local media, the school staff brought the benches in the vehicle for Republic Day celebrations to be held in the school on January 26.