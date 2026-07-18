Telangana govt seeks central aid over 40 pc rainfall deficit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Friday, July 17, decided to urge the Centre to depute a team to assess the ground situation in view of a 40 per cent deficiency in rainfall, and sanction financial assistance to the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night after a meeting of the state Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare alternative plans of action on the supply of drinking and irrigation water and electricity, and on agriculture in view of the deficient rainfall.

The government also urged the farmers to go for crops which require less water.

Report on impact of El Nino

The Cabinet decided that a panel led by the vice-chairman of the state planning board, G Chinna Reddy, should prepare a report on the impact of the El Niño weather pattern, which caused the rainfall deficiency.

The Cabinet also decided that the ministers, who are in charge of districts, should hold meetings with public representatives and officials to assess the ground situation and the measures needed to be taken to address the situation.

Srinivasa Reddy said the Cabinet decided to form a special enquiry team (SET) to go into the alleged irregularities in land records and land transactions carried out through the ‘Dharani’ portal introduced in 2020 during the previous BRS regime.

The enquiry would also cover the transactions carried out till date through the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal introduced by the Congress government in place of ‘Dharani’.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, to enable the cooption of transpersons who were elected to municipal corporations in the civic polls held earlier this year.