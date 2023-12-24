Telangana govt seems to be hell-bent on destroying image of state: KTR

Telangana is the most successful state in the entire country, says KTR.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 2:38 pm IST
KTR
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao alleged that the government seems to be hell-bent on destroying the image of the state.

He further stated that in order to dispel all the propaganda and abuse of the image of Telangana, steps were taken in the Assembly to ensure that all questions were answered.

Adding that Telangana is the most successful state in the entire country in terms of GSDP growth, per capita, employment creation, and wealth creation, he said that attempts are being made to make people understand that the BRS government has focused on wealth creation in the last 10 years.

