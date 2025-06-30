Telangana govt to bring legislation to support gig workers

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is set to introduce legislation to protect and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

Mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators, a tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and the government to monitor gig worker welfare and a welfare fund for the workers to be administered by the tripartite board are among the key provisions of the proposed legislation.

The former Union Minister posted on ‘X’ that the Bill promotes both economic and social justice in a meaningful manner. “Telangana is the third state to legislate on this matter, following Rajasthan and Karnataka. In each case, it is only Congress Governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers. Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

तेलंगाना में @INCIndia सरकार राज्य के 4.2 लाख गिग वर्कर्स के संरक्षण और सहायता के लिए एक अहम विधेयक लाने जा रही है। इस प्रस्तावित कानून की प्रमुख बातें इस प्रकार हैं-



* एग्रीगेटर द्वारा गिग वर्कर्स का पंजीकरण अनिवार्य होगा



* गिग वर्कर्स, एग्रीगेटर्स और सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों…

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced in April that the state government had prepared a draft bill for the welfare and security of gig and platform workers.

He also stated that this legislation should serve as a model for the entire country.

The Labour Department has prepared a draft of the “Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill” aimed at providing job security, insurance, and other rights to gig workers.

At a meeting on April 14, the Chief Minister had suggested several changes and additions to the draft. He stressed that the new law should prioritise the safety of workers while also fostering harmony and coordination between the companies and aggregators.

The government had planned to pass and implement the Bill on May 1, the International Labour Day, but its finalisation was delayed.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly four lakh gig workers are employed across the state in sectors such as food delivery, transport, and package delivery.

He recalled that the government had promised to enact legislation for the safety of gig and platform workers before the elections. He also noted that Telangana was the first state in the country to implement accidental insurance for gig workers.

On December 30, 2023, the government issued orders to provide Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance in the event of a gig or platform worker’s death.