Telangana govt to hold pre-retirement counselling for employees

Hyderabad: Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana is planning to hold a series of training programmes on pre-retirement counselling between July 2025 and March 2026.

The programme is aimed at equipping state government employees who are set to retire on superannuation within the next two years with relevant information.

The programme is designed to prepare participants with the required knowledge and skills relating to pensionary benefits, investment opportunities, health and psychological issues which arise due to age and retirement, etc.

The institute plans to conduct one training programme per month from and nominations of employees for the programme will be confirmed by the institute, keeping in view the date of retirement of the individuals.

The programme is optionally residential and boarding, and accommodation will be provided on request to the participants, who come from other parts of the state.

At the end of the training programme, the participants will be able to: