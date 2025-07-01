Telangana to launch India’s first state-led AI data exchange TGDeX

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to launch India’s first state-led Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX) on Wednesday, July 2.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, TGDeX is supported by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the state’s ITE & C Department, with strategic and technical input from JICA’s Digital Transformation Lab (DXLab).

TGDeX is designed to provide access to high-quality datasets and collaborative tools that enable cross-sectoral AI innovation. The platform will encourage collaboration among government bodies, startups, industry leaders, and research institutions to build scalable AI solutions.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the launch of TGDeX reflects the government’s commitment to making Telangana a leader in AI and a model for how technology can directly benefit citizens. “I invite all stakeholders to participate in this ambitious journey,” he said.

TGDeX will be linked to Open Data Telangana, the state’s central repository for public datasets. It will draw contributions from various government departments, private sector companies, academic institutions, and data providers.

Leading players in Telangana’s AI ecosystem including the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), T-Hub, MATH (AI/ML Centre of Excellence at T-Hub), IIT Hyderabad, and IIIT Hyderabad will help drive TGDeX’s goal of hosting over 2,000 AI-ready datasets within the next five years.

Officials say this move positions Telangana as a pioneer in building digital infrastructure to support ethical, inclusive, and high-impact AI development across domains.