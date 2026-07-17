Telangana govt to probe irregularities in Dharani, Bhu Bharati

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet has decided to constitute a Special Enquiry Team (SET) to probe all the allegations on the irregularities that were alleged to have been perpetrated when Dharani revenue portal that had come into existence on October 29, 2020, till now, after the Bhu Bharati portal replaced had replaced the earlier act.

The 36th cabinet meeting was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, July 17, where the decisions were taken regarding the revenue related issues.

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Addressing the media persons at the Secretariat, Ponguleti alleged that many assigned lands that were under the prohibited list in the Dharani portal, had changed hands under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) regime.

He claimed that the forensic audit which the state government in Medak and Siddipet districts had revealed considerable irregularities with regard to the assigned lands changing hands.

In view of the prevailing El Nino effect in the present Kharif 2026-27, the Telangana cabinet has decided to constitute a committee headed by Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, who will be coordinating with the scientists and the departments concerned, to suggest appropriate measures to address the crises.

The committee will deliberate on the ways to mitigate/adapt to the prevailing drought situation in the state.

Ponguleti also announced that the cabinet has decided to bring tenders of government engineering works under one umbrella instead of the engineering wings of different departments inviting tenders separately.

Alleging that the Government Order (GO 94) that was introduced in 2003, and subsequent orders issued were detrimental to the interests of the state, Ponguleti said that the GO 94 would be amended in the coming monsoon assembly session,

He also announced that the Mukteshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has been cleared by the cabinet for land acquisition, and that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for further works left incomplete in the past were being submitted as per the csbinet’s decision.

He also announced that 29 teaching and non-teaching faculty in the Government Degree College in Dharmapuri of Jagtial district have been sanctioned by the cabinet.