Telangana govt transfers several cops again in 2 months

Hyderabad: Several senior and IPS officers who recently transferred and given postings in December have now been transferred to different postings on Monday, February 12.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu was transferred as IGP, Multi Zone –II. Tarun Joshi will replace him as the fourth Police Commissioner of Rachakonda.

K. Narayan Naik, joint police commissioner (Cyberabad), was posted as DIG, State Crime Records Bureau in the Crime Investigation Department. Joel Davis, a 2010-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the new joint police commissioner for Cyberabad.

A 2008-batch officer, Naveen Kumar, was booked under several charges, was served a memo, and was detained for questioning by the Hyderabad police last month for alleged cheating and forgery involving the property of a retired bureaucrat. He was directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

M. Srinivasulu was appointed as the new police commissioner of Ramagundam, while the posting of senior officer L.S. Chowhan as per an earlier order was cancelled, and he was retained as DIG, Zone VII, Jogulamba. Several other officers were also transferred and given new postings.