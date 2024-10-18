Telangana Guv approves appointment of 9 VCs for universities

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Friday, October 18, approved appointments to the post of vice-chancellors for various state universities, including the Telangana university in Nizamabad where the post went vacant after the last vice-chancellor was arrested for graft the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to press release, the following appointments have been made:

-Prof. G N Srinivas as vice-chancellor for Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar

-Prof. Pratap Reddy as vice-chancellor for Kakatiya University, Warangal.

-Prof. Kumar Moglaram as Vice Chancellor for Osmania University, Hyderabad.

-Prof. Umesh Kumar as vice-chancellor for Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

-Prof. Nityananda Rao as vice-chancellor for Telugu University, Hyderabad.

-Prof. Altaf Hussain as vice-chancellor for Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

-Prof. Yadagiri Rao as vice-chancellor for Telangana University, Nizamabad.

-Prof. Aldas Janaiah as vice-chancellor for Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad.

-Prof. Raji Reddy as vice-chancellor for Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy had announced in August itself that his government will fast track the process of appointments to various universities. The state governor is the chancellor for all universities and all names must be forwarded to him for the appointments.