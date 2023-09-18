Telangana guv, ministers attend first pooja at Khairtabad Bada Ganesh

A 75 feet huge scarf was presented to the Ganesh idol that has special recognition all across Telangana.

Telangana Guv, ministers attend first pooja at Khairtabad Ganesh

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and MLA Danam Nagender among other ministries participated in the first pooja held at Kahirtabad Ganesh idol on Monday, September 18.

As the occasion also marked the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, several devotees gathered at the Khairatabad spot where the Bada Ganesh is erected.

Animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav presented silk robes to the Ganesh idol on behalf of the state government.

The Padmasali Sangam presented Garikamala, Jandhyam and 75-foot long scarf to Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, which has special significance in Telangana.

This year, the Bada Ganesh is 63 foot tall. Additionally, the city police has imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas of Khairatabad for the smooth conduct of the festival.

