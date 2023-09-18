Telangana guv, ministers attend first pooja at Khairtabad Bada Ganesh

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and MLA Danam Nagender among other ministries participated in the first pooja held at Kahirtabad Ganesh idol on Monday, September 18.

వినాయక చవితి సంధర్భంగా 63 అడుగుల ఎత్తులో దశ మహా విద్యాగణపతిగా కొలువుదీరిన ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రసిద్ధి చెందిన ఖైరతాబాద్ గణపయ్య తొలి పూజ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొనడం జరిగింది.



చరిత్రలోనే తొలిసారి..63 అడుగుల ఎత్తైన మట్టి ప్రతిమను ఖైరతాబాద్‌లో ప్రతిష్టించారు.



As the occasion also marked the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, several devotees gathered at the Khairatabad spot where the Bada Ganesh is erected.

Animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav presented silk robes to the Ganesh idol on behalf of the state government.

The Padmasali Sangam presented Garikamala, Jandhyam and 75-foot long scarf to Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, which has special significance in Telangana.

This year, the Bada Ganesh is 63 foot tall. Additionally, the city police has imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas of Khairatabad for the smooth conduct of the festival.