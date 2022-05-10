Telangana: Harish Rao lays foundation stone for Mahbubabad district hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Harish Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Mahbubabad district hospital.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, MLC Ravinder Rao said, “Harish Rao has given us another reason to rejoice as he lays the foundation stone for the district hospital here”.

The medical facility sanctioned for Rs 550 crore will reduce the commute time for the people of Mahbubabad and provide quality health care.

The hospital will employ approximately 1000 doctors who will serve as teaching staff, doctors, and resident doctors here. “Today the Mahbubabad district has received schools and colleges which will ensure the development of our district,” added Ravinder.

The health minister was accompanied by Panchayat Raj minister Errabali Dayakar Rao and other dignitaries from the TRS party.