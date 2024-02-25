Telangana: Harish Rao questions Revanth on TSRTC merger, new buses

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, February 25, wrote an open letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on major issues related to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) like its merger with the state government, procurement of new buses and payments to employees according to the 2013 Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Reminding the chief minister of the BRS-led state government’s decision to merge TSRTC with the state government and the subsequent passage of the Bill in August 2023, he asked the chief minister to inform the date on which the decision would be implemented.

“Despite over two and half months of Congress coming to power, the appointed day hasn’t been announced. We couldn’t deliver on the appointed day as the model code of conduct came into force for the Assembly polls. The Congress has also promised in its manifesto to deliver on the subject,” he said.

Harish stated that TSRTC employees expected an announcement on the merger on the same day that the Congress-led state government launched the free travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

“After the scheme’s launch, the workload on TSRTC drivers and conductors, especially female conductors went up. Keeping in mind the hard work, I request you to announce the appointed date. Let the employees be paid salaries from the state government’s treasury at least from the month of March,” he said.

He also asked the chief minister to procure an additional 2000 buses along with the recently procured 1500 diesel and electric buses to support the growing needs of the bus body.

Revanth further asked Revanth to make payments to the employees as per Pay Revision Commission (PRC) bonds issued in 2013 as per the Congress party’s poll promise.