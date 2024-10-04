Telangana HC allows Bathukamma celebration near Charminar

Hyderabad: Charminar will host a restricted Bathukamma celebration this Friday, following permission granted by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court to BJP State Mahila Morcha president V Shilpa Reddy.

The event will take place near the Bhagyalakshmi temple and is limited to 100 participants, scheduled between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The court instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Charminar, to enforce strict conditions for the celebration. Notably, the use of DJ music is prohibited, and the event must not feature any political speeches. Furthermore, no VIPs are allowed to attend the Bathukamma festivities.

This decision came after Shilpa Reddy filed a lunch motion petition challenging the ACP’s earlier rejection of her request to celebrate Bathukamma at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.