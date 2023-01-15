Telangana HC asks AP govt for list of politicians who participated in illegal cock fights

Hyderabad: A two-bench divisional bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the illegal organising of cock fights by a few politicians in spite of strict court orders against it.

A petition was filed by K Ramachandra Raju of West Godavari who complained of the illegal sale of liquor and prostitution under the guise of organising cock-fights in Vempa and Srirampuram areas during Sankranthi.

In his petition, he asked the Andhra government to implement the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the AP Gaming Act, 1974, in order to prevent future illegal gaming and anti-social elements during festival season.

In another related case, notices were sent to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs A Satya Prasad, A Satish Prabhakar and former MLAs Devineni Mallikarjuna Rao and M Venkata Subbaiah for allegedly organising cock fights.

The bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi asked the Andhra Pradesh state government to provide all details regarding their positions and addresses before the court by the next date of hearing.

On January 4, the court told the state chief secretary and director general of police that they will be held responsible if cock-fights are organised.

On January 9, AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas told the court that no government representatives were present. The court however displayed video evidence of representatives attending the game and even talking about it to the media.

The bench has adjourned the case by four weeks.