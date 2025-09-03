Telangana HC directs state to submit APP recruitment notification

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 2, directed the state government to submit the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs).

The order came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by B Srinivasulu from Hyderabad, challenging the government’s failure to fill vacant APP posts.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter.

Also Read Telangana HC displeased over alleged adulteration of aviation fuel

Clearing obtained from Finance dept: Govt to HC

During the proceedings, the government’s counsel informed the court that clearance had been obtained from the Finance department to fill 118 APP posts and that the notification would be released soon.

Taking the statement on record, the bench noted that the case could be closed once the notification was produced.

However, counsel for the petitioner opposed closing the case, pointing out that while there were nearly 262 vacant APP posts, the government was moving ahead with only 118. He further argued that in the past, too, similar assurances had been given but not implemented.

After hearing the arguments, the bench ordered the government to place the recruitment notification before the court and adjourned the matter for a week.