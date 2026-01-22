Telangana HC orders state to reconstitute Animal Welfare Board

The court said the board, whose term ended after its 2019 formation, must be reconstituted without delay and posted the matter for review after four weeks.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, January 21, directed the state government to take immediate action to reconstitute the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board, whose previous term expired after being formed in 2019.

A division bench led by Chief Justice AP Singh, along with Justice G Mohiuddin, issued the orders while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Humane Society International/India.

The petition sought strict enforcement of regulations for pet shops and dog breeding centres across the state to ensure compliance with animal welfare laws.

HC seeks clarity

The bench, after considering submissions from both sides, emphasised the need for clarity on the board’s status. It mandated that if the board is not operational, the government must form a new one without delay.

The hearing was postponed by four weeks to review progress.

