Telangana HC questions govt on legal status of Rohingya, Bangladesh refugees

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, January 21, questioned the state government over the legal status of Bangladesh refugees and Rohingyas in India, questioning their eligibility to reside here and whether they have received any official recognition or rights from authorities.

The court observed that repatriating such refugees falls under the Central government’s purview, distancing the state from direct responsibility.

This came during the hearing of a petition filed by Ganesha Sena convener S Brahmachari, challenging police inaction on a plea for permission to hold the ‘Dharma Raksha Sabha’ on January 24 in Balapur, Ranga Reddy district.

Petitioner’s arguments

Senior counsel Ravichander, representing the petitioner, argued that these individuals entered India illegally and secured identity cards unlawfully, endangering peace and security. He stressed the event aimed to raise public awareness on the issue.

Government counsel Mahesh Raje countered that illegal immigrants are already being deported, rendering the proposed meeting unnecessary.

Justice NV Shravankumar of the Telangana High Court heard both sides and approved the event with conditions, disposing of the petition.

BGUS to go ahead with event after green signal

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) will proceed to hold the “Dharma Raksha Sabha” (save religion congregation) at Ganesh Chowk in Hyderabad’s Balapur on January 24, following the Telangana High Court’s green signal on Wednesday, January 21.

Last week, the organisation announced its public rally and called upon the Hindu community to raise their voice against “love jihad,” “economic jihad,” “drug jihad,” “food jihad” and “land jihad,” the conspiracy theories by far-right-wing groups that have time and again been debunked.

The Congress government, however, objected to this and moved the High Court. Now, in a new statement, the Hindutva organisation called the court’s ruling a “victory for righteousness” and stated the rally would be spearheaded under the “Jago Bhagyanagar – Chalo Balapur” slogan.

“Thanks to the High Court and the lawyers who stood on the side of justice and presented the arguments. During the proceedings, the state government admitted that approximately 8000 Rohingyas are illegally residing in the Balapur area alone.

“It could not provide the number of Bangladeshis. Lakhs of Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators have settled in Bhagyanagar. It is shameful that the state government, which has neglected the safety of the people, is concerned about the protection of illegal infiltrators,” read the statement.

“Bhagyanagar” refers to Hyderabad, which right-wing groups want the name changed to, alleging that it was the original name of the city. Historians, however, say this isn’t true.

The BGUS, which also organises the annual Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav in Hyderabad, alleges that young Hindus are being pushed into substance abuse, luring women into deceptive relationships leading to forced religious conversion, deliberate food adulteration and temple land encroachment.





