Telangana HC reserves order on IAS officer Amrapali’s plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, October 13, reserved its decision on IAS officer Amrapali’s request to lift a stay on an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad.

The order directed her allocation to the Telangana cadre.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Renuka Yara said its decision would be delivered within two weeks.

How the dispute began

The dispute began in June after the CAT directed that Amrapali be allocated to the Telangana cadre. The Centre challenged the tribunal’s decision before the High Court.

In December 2025, the High Court stayed the implementation of the CAT order until it could decide the Centre’s challenge. Amrapali later filed an application to lift the interim stay.

Amrapali’s counsel alleges unfair cadre allocation

Senior advocate Avinash Desai, representing Amrapali, argued that she had been treated unfairly during the allocation of IAS officers between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation of the undivided state.

Desai said two officers who were initially considered insiders in the undivided state were later classified as outsiders through a notification issued on October 10, 2014.

The officers were J Ramanand of Rajahmundry and Rani Kamuji of Secunderabad.

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Centre opposes Telangana IAS officer’s application

Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma, appearing for the Centre, opposed Amrapali’s request.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the division bench reserved its order on Amrapali’s application.