Telangana HC rules friends have no locus to file Habeas Corpus petitions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that friends have no eligibility to file habeas corpus petitions.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar delivered the verdict on Wednesday, October 15, while hearing a petition filed by K Anjali.

Anjali had filed the habeas corpus plea with the Telangana High Court seeking directions for the release of two women from a shelter home in Yadadri district.

Women rescued from brothel, placed in govt care

The women had earlier been rescued from a brothel and placed in government care at the Madhuranagar State Home.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the victims were minors at the time of rescue and had now attained adulthood; therefore, they should be allowed to live freely.

However, government special counsel Swaroop Oohrilla contended that the petitioner had no direct relation with the victims and that friends are not entitled to file habeas corpus petitions.

He also warned that releasing the women might risk their return to prostitution.

After considering the arguments, the bench concluded that the petitioner lacked the qualifications required under habeas corpus provisions and dismissed the plea.