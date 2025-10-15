HC directs Education dept to review Hyderabad Public School mgmt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, October 14, directed the Principal Secretary of the Education department to take an appropriate decision within three months on a representation filed by petitioner Durgam Ravinder regarding the affairs and management of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) at Begumpet and Ramanthapur.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the directions after hearing a plea seeking a detailed inquiry into several allegations concerning the HPS Society’s administration.

Probe into closure of SC/ST hostels, implementation of reservations sought

The petitioner sought steps to probe the closure of SC/ST hostels, ensure implementation of reservations in admissions and staff recruitment, and verify the utilisation of funds collected from students.

The petition also questioned the outsourcing of teaching, catering, and maintenance contracts, and raised objections to the construction of new buildings on the heritage campus without the requisite permissions.

Encroachments on govt leased lands alleged

He further alleged encroachments on government-leased lands and excessive commercial activities within the institution, contending that such actions diluted the founding vision of HPS as a state-run premier educational institute.

After examining the submissions, the bench disposed of the writ petition, instructing the Education department to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass a reasoned order in accordance with law within three months.