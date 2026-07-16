Telangana HC seeks Centre, NDSA’s view on Kaleshwaram inspection

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the state government on Wednesday, July 15, asking them to respond to a petition seeking a technical inspection of the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages, in addition to the pump houses at Kannepalli and Sundilla, which are all part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Notices were also issued to the engineer-in-chief and the Telangana Retired Engineers’ Association to respond to the notice by July 21.

Also Read Telangana HC declares sublease without owner’s consent illegal

The petitioner argued that due to inadequate rainfall, farmers across the state have been suffering, even as the Kaleshwaram Project remained defunct after the two piers of Medigadda Barrage sank in October 2023.

The petitioner also pointed out that the NDSA’s report on the Kaleshwaram Project had clearly stated that the barrages couldn’t be operated till repairs were completed, noting that the state government has not taken any action to that effect.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, who heard the petition, observed that due to the highly technical nature of the issue, the NDSA would be the appropriate authority to respond.

Posting the matter for the next hearing on July 21, Reddy directed the deputy solicitor general to be present for that hearing.