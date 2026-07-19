Telangana HC seeks detailed report on Jangaon jail inmate suicide

The court directed the Prisons Department and police to file detailed counters, observing there should be no objection to an inquiry if officials were not at fault.

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Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Prisons Department and the police to file detailed counter-affidavits on the alleged suicide of undertrial prisoner Mallayya at the Jangaon District Jail.

The court observed that if prison officials had committed no wrongdoing, there should be no objection to a proper investigation into the incident.

Mallayya’s wife files petition

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by Varala Hima, a resident of Singarajupalli village in Devaruppula mandal of Jangaon district. She alleged that her husband died by suicide after being humiliated and forced to perform tasks such as cleaning toilets inside the jail. She has sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the state.

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During the hearing before Justice T. Madhavi Devi, senior advocate V. Raghunath, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that despite a representation to the Jangaon Superintendent of Police seeking an inquiry and action against the jail officials allegedly responsible for Mallayya’s death, no action had been taken.

The counsel also alleged that prison authorities failed to inform the family about the inmate’s death. He told the court that the petitioner, who lost the family’s sole breadwinner, is seeking justice while raising two children.

Court seeks counter affidavits

Responding to the submissions, Justice Madhavi Devi remarked that such incidents should not recur in prisons. The court directed the Prisons Department and the police to file detailed counter-affidavits on the incident and adjourned the matter to July 28 for further hearing.

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