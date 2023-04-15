Telangana: HC seeks report on CCTV cameras in police stations

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has sought a report from the Director General of Police on the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations.

Expressing doubts over the claim of installation of CCTV cameras in police stations, the court asked the Director General of Police to submit a report on CCTV cameras in all police stations of the state.

Vamshi Krishna, a resident of Karimnagar, filed a contempt of court petition alleging illegal detention by the Station House Officer of Karimnagar-2 Town police station. The petitioner complained about the misbehaviour of the police with him.

The court directed to produce footage of the existing CCTV cameras in the police station as it is counted as a model police station. The petitioner said the police were interfering in civil matters. Police have allegedly searched his house and seized records of some properties.

In its report, the police said that the CCTV camera was installed in November 2022, while the arrest took place in August 2022. The court directed the station house officer to appear before it on April 21.

Earlier this year, the Hyderabad city police, in response to a petition filed under RTI, has said that 40 percent of the cameras installed in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are not working.10,597 cameras were installed in the city, of which 4,402 cameras are defunct. Disclosing further details, the police said that cameras with 30-day recording were installed under the Telangana Public Safety Measures Enforcement Act, 2013, and CCTV cameras in different police stations of the twin cities are non-functional.

Until August last year, many cameras were lying idle and the police were facing difficulties in investigating cases. Many CCTV cameras have become inoperable due to lack of maintenance.