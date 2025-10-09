Telangana HC stays BC reservations in local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, October 9, passed an interim stay order on GO 9 which enhanced BC reservations in the upcoming local body polls to 42 percent.

The election notification has also been put on hold.

The state government has been given four weeks to file a counter-affidavit and the petitioners have been asked to file a response to the government’s affidavit in two weeks thereafter.

This decision comes after two days of arguments in the High Court, where the petitioners had challenged the legality of the reservations being increased to 67 percent, in violation of Supreme Court’s cap of 50 percent.

The next hearing has been posted after six weeks.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission had released a notification earlier in the day, inviting nominations for the first phase of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) elections.

The High Court’s order effectively halted the conduct of local body elections with the 42 percent BC reservations.

(The story has been updated with the latest information.)