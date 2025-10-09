Nominations open for first phase of Telangana local body polls from Oct 9

Hyderabad: Returning officers have invited nominations for the first phase of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) elections starting October 9.

According to the gazette notification, nominations can be filed between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm till Saturday, October 11. It will be scrutinised and the list of candidates will be released on Sunday, October 12, after 5:00 pm.

The last date to appeal the rejection of nominations is October 13 till 5:00 pm. All appeals will be disposed of by October 14 5:00 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their candidature not later than 3:00 pm on October 15 and the final list of candidates will be released on the same day.

Voter lists for 292 ZPTCs and 2963 MPTCs have also been displayed in front of the offices of the returning officers.

The first phase of polling will take place on October 23, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. If any re-polls are deemed necessary, the date will later be announced by the State Election Commission.

Votes will be counted on November 11 from 8:00 am onwards, and results will be declared soon after the counting.

Also Read Telangana High Court adjourns BC reservation hearing for tomorrow

Nominations for second phase start from Oct 13

As for the second phase of elections, notices for nominations will be issued on October 13, and the voter lists will be made available the same day.

The last day for filing is October 15. The list of candidates will be released on October 16.

Appeals can be filed till 5:00 pm on October 17 and will be disposed of on the following day. Candidates may withdraw their candidature till 3:00 pm on October 19, after which the final list of candidates will be released on the same day.

Polling for the second phase will be held on October 27 and votes will be counted on November 11.

Results will be declared soon after the counting.