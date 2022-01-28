Telangana health dept opposes reopening of educational institutions due to COVID threat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Department of Health in its report urged the government to keep the educational institution shut for another 10 days in view of the omicron variant’s likely surge during the next 10 days especially in the South Indian states. It urges the Government and the department of education to keep the schools shut for some more days.

The health department officials told the department of Education not to issue the directive for the opening of the schools which may lead to crowding.

The department of education is reviewing these recommendations and the officials said that whatever the state government decides in this regard will be accepted.

The department of education is under pressure from the educational institutions to open the schools. Many States where strict restrictions are in place are taking steps to open up educational institutions.

The department of health wants the school to remain shut for another week after June Jan 30. However, the officials of the Department of Education say that continuous closure of educational institutions may adversely impact the children’s education which cannot be permitted.

The department of education is in consultation with experts regarding the safety guidelines in order to apprise the state government about its stand. But even after that, the government decides to keep the educational institution closed then the department of education shall abide by its decision.

While on one hand, the officials of the health department are telling that it is necessary to keep the educational institution shut in order to save the children from the new variant of Corona, the officials of the education department on the other hand are saying that the educational institutions opening cannot be further postponed.