Telangana Health min urges corporate sector to support TB patients with nutrition

Hyderabad: In a significant move to combat tuberculosis (TB), Telangana’s Health and Medical minister, Damodar Raja Narasimha, has called upon corporate entities to come forward and support TB patients by providing nutrition.

This appeal comes as part of the state’s intensified efforts to eradicate TB, a disease that continues to affect many in the region.

On Saturday, representatives from the Telangana Small Scale Industries Association presented a cheque for Rs 25 lakhs to minister Narasimha.

The funds will be utilized to provide nutritional support to TB patients in Peddapalli district for a period of six months.

The initiative aims to enhance the health and well-being of those undergoing TB treatment, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in their recovery.

Minister Narasimha commended the association’s contribution, highlighting the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in supporting public health initiatives.

He noted that such collaborations are crucial in ensuring that TB patients receive the necessary nutritional support during their treatment.

The event was attended by key figures from the association, including President Phanikumar and members Jnaneshwar, Sridhar, and Prasad.