Telangana health workers warn of strike if demands not met

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Health and Medical Employees Association has warned to go on an indefinite strike if the state government continues to ignore their demands.

At its general body meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 18, the association raised its long-pending demand to clear all arrears and fill vacant posts to ease workload.

They also demanded payment of 15 months’ salary arrears to 104 employees, implementation of the Second Pay Revision Commission with 51 per cent and release of six pending dearness allowance instalments.

They urged the government to increase the budget allocation, regularise outsourcing and contract employees and ensure timely disbursement of salaries as well as allowances.

“If no action is taken, we will not hesitate to intensify protest,” the association said in a statement.