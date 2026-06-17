Telangana: HRC steps in after mother, baby die at govt hospital

The young mother was shifted to the Khamma Government Hospital, where she passed away.

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Hyderabad: A young woman lost her life soon after giving birth due to alleged medical negligence at Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem Government Hospital. The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

The incident involves 20-year-old pregnant Datla Vanaja from Shambhunigudam village. Her family took her to the government hospital but found that the doctor in charge was reportedly not available. Instead, a nurse performed the C-section.

However, the newborn died shortly after birth. The young mother was shifted to the Khamma Government Hospital, where she passed away. Vanaja’s parents accused the hospital staff of medical negligence and inadequate facilities.

Subhan Bakery

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has summoned the District Medical and Health Officer on July 13 and asked for a detailed report on the incident.

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