Telangana: Husband blamed after wife found dead under suspicious condition

Published: 30th May 2022 10:43 am IST
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman Sravanthi, resident of Nirmal district, Telangana found dead under suspicious conditions on Saturday night.

Her husband, Venkatesh, a photographer by profession claimed that the woman died by suicide. However, the family members of the woman alleged that she was murdered.

After noticing alleged marks of wounds, they alleged that the woman’s husband might have killed her.

Based on the complaint received from the woman’s family members, police registered a case and started investigation.

