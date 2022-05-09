Telangana: IMD issues yellow alert for next three days

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 9th May 2022 1:30 pm IST
IMD issues yellow alert.

Hyderabad: Despite soaring temperatures, isolated showers are expected in the state as observed in the previous week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for the state- as a “watch” for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds.

The weather will remain mostly dry in the state. In the previous week, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Karimnagar at 44.4 degrees Celsius. The following week is likely to follow in a similar fashion, with temperatures expected to range between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius.

The Hyderabad area is expected to receive no rains, according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS). Maximum temperatures will range between 39 to 41 degree Celsius.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button