Telangana: IMD issues yellow alert for next three days

Hyderabad: Despite soaring temperatures, isolated showers are expected in the state as observed in the previous week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for the state- as a “watch” for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds.

The weather will remain mostly dry in the state. In the previous week, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Karimnagar at 44.4 degrees Celsius. The following week is likely to follow in a similar fashion, with temperatures expected to range between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius.

The Hyderabad area is expected to receive no rains, according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS). Maximum temperatures will range between 39 to 41 degree Celsius.