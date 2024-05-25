Telangana: Injections seized from firm in Asifabad district by DCA

Hyderabad: Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials seized the ‘Zytaz-PT Injection’ (Piperacillin & Tazobactam injection IP) at a medical shop in Asifabad district for overpricing.

The product Piperacillin and Tazobactam injections are sold under brand name ‘Zytaz-PT Injection’, and are under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of product shall be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

According to a press release from the DCA, the product ‘Zytaz-PT Injection’ and Tazobactam 500 mg) are manufactured by Prosperity 6 Pharmaceutics, from Himachal Pradesh. It bears an MRP of Rs. 546.15 for 1 vial on the label of the product as against its Maximum Retail Price (MRP)of Rs. 447.31 for 1 vial.

The firm overpriced the product by charging an excess of Rs. 98.84 for 1 vial which is a violation of theDrugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.