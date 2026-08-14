Telangana Intermediate admission last date extended to Aug 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the admission schedule for first-year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2026-27 till August 31.

The extension applies to all colleges in the state offering two-year intermediate courses, reports said.

No admission test

The Board has instructed colleges not to conduct separate admission tests.

The TGBIE directed all junior colleges to adhere to reservation norms and merit-based admissions and not conduct admission tests.

The board also instructed institutions to display their sanctioned intake, seats filled, and vacancies daily, and to implement mandatory anti-drug declarations from both students and parents during admissions, and to ensure admissions are made only within the approved intake.

The Board has advised students and parents to seek admission only in TGBIE-affiliated junior colleges. The official list is available on the Board’s website.

It has directed colleges to display sanctioned sections, filled seats, and vacancies prominently at their entrances and to update the information daily.