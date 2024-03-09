Telangana: Intermediate student jumps off college building, dies

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide on Thursday night in Hanamkonda, Telangana, allegedly due to exam pressure.

The 16-year-old girl, who jumped off her college building in Bheemram, was identified as Sahithya, a resident of Gatlakaniparthy village in Shayampet mandal, Hanamkonda district, Telangana.

Officials said that the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined, and no complaints have been filed regarding the same.

“This incident occurred at a private college in Bheemaram area. The deceased was residing in a hostel. The college management found her body this morning,” said Sanjeev, an inspector with Hanamkonda Police.

He said that the body of the Intermediate student had been transferred for post-mortem exam, and an investigation into the incident had been initiated.

“The exact reason behind the girl jumping off the building is yet to be known,” he added.

A few media reports have stated that the girl left behind a suicide note and stated that she feared poor results in her intermediate exams as reasons for ending her life.