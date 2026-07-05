Telangana invites suggestions on CURE Integrated Governance Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, July 5, released the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, for public inputs.

The bill proposes maintaining decentralised administration at the corporation level along with coordination at the metro level, bringing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation under an integrated governance system.

It aims to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, as it has not kept pace with the region’s growth from a city of 15 lakh people to a metropolitan area of 1.3 crore, the government stated in a release.

While major provisions on corporations, standing committees, commissioners, ward committees, election administration, property tax administration, debt collection powers, and animal welfare will continue, some key reforms have also been introduced.

Reforms

The new bill will shift property tax from Annual Rental Value to a Capital Value method, delete octroi/dog tax and introduce self-assessment, an Integrated Property Identity Code, and rebates for timely and sustainable payment.

For ease of doing business, the bill will introduce a simplified, single trade licence for all businesses and a new night-economy framework.

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The bill also calls for Geographic Information System (GIS)-based street development plans, universal design for infrastructure, underground utilities, deemed approval for buildings, and decriminalising certain civil penalties.

Municipal authorities will be given special powers during public health emergencies, and water/sewerage regulation will be vested in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Public nuisance redressal will be simplified,x and sanitation will be aligned with the Manual Scavengers Act to protect sanitation workers’ dignity, health, and safety.

New institutions

The bill also creates a CURE Apex Governance Council and an executive committee, which will be chaired by the chief minister.

While HYDRAA will be dedicated to the protection of lakes, drains and public land, different authorities will be created for disaster management, traffic management, climate action, heritage conservation, food safety, gender inclusion, and labour welfare.

Digital and citizen services

A CURE SMART Governance Centre will be established for real-time, multi-agency monitoring and emergency coordination, and a CURE Appellate Authority will be created for speedy grievance redressal.

An integrated digital portal and single consolidated utility bill have also been proposed.

Suggestions and views on the bill have been invited from all stakeholders. For more details, citizens can refer to the document on the GHMC website.