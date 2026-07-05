Telangana invites suggestions on CURE Integrated Governance Bill

It aims to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, as it has not kept pace with the region's growth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
CM Revanth Reddy, DyCM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao
From left: DyCM Bhatti Vikramarka, CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, July 5, released the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, for public inputs.

The bill proposes maintaining decentralised administration at the corporation level along with coordination at the metro level, bringing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation under an integrated governance system.

It aims to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, as it has not kept pace with the region’s growth from a city of 15 lakh people to a metropolitan area of 1.3 crore, the government stated in a release.

Subhan Bakery

While major provisions on corporations, standing committees, commissioners, ward committees, election administration, property tax administration, debt collection powers, and animal welfare will continue, some key reforms have also been introduced.

Reforms

The new bill will shift property tax from Annual Rental Value to a Capital Value method, delete octroi/dog tax and introduce self-assessment, an Integrated Property Identity Code, and rebates for timely and sustainable payment.

For ease of doing business, the bill will introduce a simplified, single trade licence for all businesses and a new night-economy framework.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The bill also calls for Geographic Information System (GIS)-based street development plans, universal design for infrastructure, underground utilities, deemed approval for buildings, and decriminalising certain civil penalties.

Municipal authorities will be given special powers during public health emergencies, and water/sewerage regulation will be vested in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Public nuisance redressal will be simplified,x and sanitation will be aligned with the Manual Scavengers Act to protect sanitation workers’ dignity, health, and safety.

Lord's Engineering College

New institutions

The bill also creates a CURE Apex Governance Council and an executive committee, which will be chaired by the chief minister.

While HYDRAA will be dedicated to the protection of lakes, drains and public land, different authorities will be created for disaster management, traffic management, climate action, heritage conservation, food safety, gender inclusion, and labour welfare.

Digital and citizen services

A CURE SMART Governance Centre will be established for real-time, multi-agency monitoring and emergency coordination, and a CURE Appellate Authority will be created for speedy grievance redressal.

An integrated digital portal and single consolidated utility bill have also been proposed.

Suggestions and views on the bill have been invited from all stakeholders. For more details, citizens can refer to the document on the GHMC website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button